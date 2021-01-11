Vizio’s latest update helps its TVs catch up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X

Vizio’s latest TV firmware update is full of features and improvements for people who game on a PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC with the Nvidia RTX 3080 (or any powerful G-Sync-ready Nvidia GPU). It’s currently rolling out to the company’s OLED sets as well as its 2021 collection of P-Series Quantum X and P-Series Quantum models — all of which feature HDMI 2.1 ports.

Breaking it down by platform, Vizio claims that the update “enables full bandwidth 4K at 120fps” for the PlayStation 5. The PS5 doesn’t natively support variable refresh rate yet.

That’s not the case if you have a PC with something powerful in it like the Nvidia RTX 3080. This firmware allows for 4K resolution at up to a 120Hz refresh rate when connected to your rig, along with variable refresh rate support for both 4K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz settings. The latter addition means you shouldn’t notice the screen skipping or tearing if your PC suddenly drops its frames per second; the display will automatically scale its refresh rate to what your machine is capable of at the moment.

This update bodes well for Xbox Series X owners, too. It improves the support for variable refresh rate for the admittedly small amount of gaming content that currently supports 4K resolution at 120Hz refresh rate. Still, it’s very good news for the future.

Platform-specific notes aside, Vizio has brought a few notable tweaks to these TVs in the firmware update. It adds discrete IR codes to each HDMI port make them simpler to register with HDMI-CEC products. Vizio also improved compatibility with AV receivers that support HDMI. The company included a few other quality-of-life features that you can check out below.