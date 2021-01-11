Finally you can have ice cream at home thanks to ice cream pods

We’ve had pod coffee, pod juices, pod lipstick, pod weed, pod cocktails, pod cookies, pod tortillas, and so much more thanks to the VC- and Kickstarter-backed rise of pod technologies in recent years. Now, we’re finally getting to the good stuff: pod-based ice cream.

A new device called the ColdSnap, spotted by Gizmodo, can take pods filled with some unknown ingredients and turn them into soft-serve ice cream on demand. While ice cream is the ColdSnap’s main selling point, the company also plans to offer frozen yogurt pods, frozen coffee pods, frozen smoothie pods, frozen “healthy shakes” pods, and slushie pods.

There will also be frozen cocktail pods, which the company may want to consider advertising more prominently.

Mostly, though, the device is being pitched as an ice cream machine for families. The company is also planning to release a business version aimed at companies that either want to offer employees a perk (I wouldn’t say no to free ice cream) or sell ice cream in common areas like a cafeteria or hotel lobby.

Like every pod-based gadget, there are obvious drawbacks. Ice cream, it turns out, can be readily purchased at most stores that sell food, and modern refrigerators typically have a discrete area dedicated to storing and preserving frozen products for indefinite periods of time, all of which may obviate the need for a dedicated ice cream machine at home. It also looks fairly large, so you’d need a lot of counter space.

There’s no word yet on how much the machine or pods will cost. The machine is supposed to start shipping in the second quarter of 2021.

With the exception of pod-based coffee machines, pod-based foods haven’t been quite as explosively popular as many companies have hoped. Juicero lasted barely more than a year, and Flatev, which promised to make tortilla pods, may not have made it beyond Kickstarter.

ColdSnap isn’t the first company to explore the idea of pod-based frozen desserts, either. Another company explored frozen yogurt pods in 2017, and LG explored pod-based ice cream, frozen yogurt, custard, sorbet, gelato, and more in 2019.

At this point, it’s hard to imagine ColdSnap faring better than the rest of the pod crowd. If Dippin’ Dots are the ice cream of the future, ColdSnap may be the ice cream of our pod-obsessed present.