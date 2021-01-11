PopSockets are going MagSafe

PopSockets is announcing that it’s making its iconic phone holders compatible with MagSafe. When Apple announced that accessories would be able to attach to the iPhone 12 with MagSafe, many people immediately thought of PopSockets — including the company itself, which announced it was working on adding compatibility. Now, it’s finally at the point where it’s putting out an announcement and a release window.

PopSockets is planning on bringing MagSafe to quite a few of its products, but first, of course, is the famous PopGrip. Now, if you want to charge your phone wirelessly, you won’t have to buy PopSockets’ specialized wireless charger. The MagSafe version will have a larger base than many PopSockets users may be used to, which is probably to provide space for the “no-slip” rubber bottom. Hopefully, that will keep the PopSocket from sliding off when going in and out of your pocket, like Apple’s own MagSafe wallet is somewhat infamous for.

Speaking of wallets, PopSockets is also announcing a magnetic version of its PopWallet Plus, which is essentially a wallet with a PopSocket built in. Like Apple’s version, it will include a shield meant to protect any cards that are liable to get erased by magnets.

In addition, PopSockets is unveiling two mounts that will use MagSafe: one for home (dubbed “Multi-Surface) and one for the car. The company notes that the new PopGrips will work with existing PopSocket mounts, but the new mounts will work magnetically, though it’s not clear if they’ll also use the PopSocket as an extra mechanical grip.

The press announcement had some other notable products, including an antimicrobial version of the PopGrip (it’s a sign of the times), and a multitool PopGrip that’s a collaboration with famed knifesmith SOG. The PopGrip and PopWallet Plus for MagSafe are slated to launch in spring of 2021, and the PopMounts should be coming in the summer. No word has been released on pricing.