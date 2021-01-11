 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Rare pro-Trump protester Rebecca Brooks came to show her discontent toward Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who is “silencing conservative voices.”

Only one person showed up to the pro-Trump protest outside Twitter’s San Francisco HQ

30 police officers were there to monitor the scene

By Vjeran Pavic

It’s the second week of 2021. Last week began with an insurrection, siege of the US Capitol building, and rejection of democracy, and it ended with all major social media companies banning the one-time impeached 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

One of those companies was Twitter. On the Donald.win forum, Trump supporters announced a plan to show their discontent by protesting in front of the San Francisco headquarters earlier today. The building was empty, with Twitter employees working from home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but there was still a heavy police presence to protect against mob violence. What happened instead was a fairly quiet event, with just a single pro-Trump protester in evidence — and two counter-protesters there to applaud Twitter’s decision to deplatform the outgoing president.

Twitter’s headquarters on Market St. in San Francisco was barricaded with fences.
Moderate police presence at the Twitter headquarters in downtown San Francisco.
Ray Blanco was one of the two anti-Trump protesters who showed up on Monday morning.
Press and protesters mostly cleared out by 11:30AM.
Approximately 30 police officers were standing near the entrance awaiting protesters since early in the morning.
Police officers lined up since early in the morning expecting a protest to start at 8AM local time.
Katherine King is happy with the actions Twitter took, but only wishes they came sooner.
Police vans parked in the alley behind the Twitter headquarters.
Riot gear was left unused during the pro-Trump protest near Twitter’s headquarters.
Graffiti on the wall wasn’t related to the protest, but was sprayed on the night before.

