This is Sony’s Airpeak drone

Sony is getting into the drone business, with the company showing off a brief first look at its new Airpeak drone at CES 2021. The new drone is said to be the smallest drone capable of carrying an Alpha camera and is designed for video content creation and professional photography.

There are very few concrete details about the new drone system right now, although Sony mentioned that it’s been exploring using the drones to film landscape and city shots. It showcased the Airpeak working as a chase camera for footage of its Vision-S concept car from last CES. The model shown off at CES 2021 is a quadcopter design and features two landing gear extensions that retract upward during flight (so as not to spoil your footage).

See the latest news from Sony unveiled at CES 2021, starting with the exclusive reveal of Airpeak. Learn more: https://t.co/ltzutqpAgx #SonyCES pic.twitter.com/B0HpRGpSKF — Sony (@Sony) January 11, 2021

While Sony hasn’t dabbled in drones before, its cameras are among the best in the industry — so much so that market leader DJI already offers camera mounts for Sony Alpha products. And the idea of Sony bringing that expertise to bear with bespoke drone-focused products is certainly an intriguing one.

Sony had originally announced the Airpeak brand in late 2020, with a planned “spring 2021” release window.