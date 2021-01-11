Ubiquiti, maker of prosumer routers and access points, has had a data breach

Ubiquiti, the company I bought networking gear from because I wanted Wi-Fi that’s totally under my control, now tells me something may not have been under my control after all: my basic account information. According to an email it’s sending out to users today, a “third party cloud provider” was accessed by an unauthorized user, and that provider might possibly have some of our data.

While the company says it isn’t hasn’t found any evidence that our user data has been accessed, it also “cannot be certain that user data has not been exposed”. The potential data at risk will be familiar if you’ve received these kinds of emails before: names, emails, phone numbers, addresses, and (encrypted, hopefully unreadable) passwords. You’ll want to change your password now.

It doesn’t sound like that bad a breach as breaches go, but it’s annoying news to hear from a company that prides itself on giving users control. If I had wanted my data on someone else’s server, I might have picked a router that gave me some benefit for it, like plug-and-play setup. The database of customer info, it seems, is hard to get away from.

The full email text, which can also be viewed on the Ubiquiti forums, is below: