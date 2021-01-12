Anker unveils $129 Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro wireless earbuds with ANC

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earbuds are one of our best options in the budget category, and now the Anker brand has returned with a more advanced model. The Liberty Air 2 Pro buds are focused on sound quality and active noise cancellation (ANC), and like the larger Liberty 2 Pro feature 11mm drivers.

The new model has improved ANC with modes designed to fit various situations — the transport mode blocks out lower frequencies, for example, while the indoor mode is better at reducing mid-range sounds like voices in an office. There’s also a transparency mode with two levels of ambient sound enhancement, and Anker is touting “premium call quality” thanks to six-mic noise reduction tech.

Anker says the Liberty Air 2 Pro should get seven hours of battery life with ANC off, or six with it on. With the case fully charged, Anker is quoting 26 total hours of endurance with ANC off and 21 with it on, so you’re probably looking at getting three to four full recharges from the case depending on your usage. The case can be charged over USB-C or wirelessly with Qi.

The Liberty Air 2 Pro will be available in four colors (black, white, blue, and pink) and will go on sale today for $129.99.