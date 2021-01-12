LG’s Rollable phone is real and launching in 2021

LG teased its Rollable phone yesterday at the Consumer Electronics Show, and now the company is confirming it’s a real product that will be available in 2021. The LG Rollable has what the company calls a “unique resizable screen” that extends from a phone into a small tablet display. The screen slides in and out of place to provide a bigger screen area.

“Our management wanted to show that it is a real product, as there were many rumors around the rollable phone,” says an LG spokesperson in a statement to Nikkei. “As it is released at CES 2021, I can tell that it will be launched this year.”

Nikkei also reports that LG is working with China’s BOE Technology Group on the rollable screen technology. LG has not yet confirmed what display tech the Rollable is using, or any details on the different display sizes.

LG first started working on the Rollable as part of the company’s “Explorer Project” experiments. The company has used this project to previously launch its LG Wing smartphone, with a rotating design and two OLED displays.

Now that LG has branded its new LG Rollable phone and confirmed it’s coming to market this year, we’ll likely see a race among phone manufacturers to roll this rollable screen technology out. TCL also demonstrated future phone concepts back in March, and Oppo teased a concept device with an expandable OLED display late last year.