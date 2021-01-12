Vergecast: chronicling the past week in content moderation

The first Vergecast of 2021 focuses on the topic we’re thinking about the most at The Verge this month (and probably the foreseeable future): content moderation on the internet.
The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, Adi Robertson, and Casey Newton chronicle the past week of social media platforms taking action since the Capitol riot: Trump getting banned from sites like Twitter and Facebook and social app Parler being removed from app stores.
The crew also dives into what this means for the future of content moderation for Big Tech, regulation surrounding Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, and the role of competition for social media platforms.
You can listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear the full discussion.
