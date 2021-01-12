Dell updates its Alienware m15 and m17 laptops with Nvidia’s new RTX 3000 GPUs

Alienware is upgrading its m15 and m17 gaming laptops with some boosted specs at CES 2021, with the new R4 models offering Nvidia’s latest RTX 3000 series GPUs for laptops, faster memory options, more internal storage, and — for the m17 R4, specifically — an optional 360Hz display, a first for Alienware.

Both the 15-inch and 17-inch models still offer Intel’s 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10870H and Core i9-10980HK CPU options, but they can now be configured with up to 32GB of 2,933MHz memory and up to 4TB of PCIe storage. There’s newly added HDMI 2.1 support for better output to your fancy new TV — especially for gaming. And the aforementioned 360Hz display option gives the 17-inch model a 1080p, 360Hz panel with G-Sync for folks who need the absolute fastest refresh rate.

Of course, there’s the biggest update: Nvidia’s new RTX 3000 series GPUs, which should help boost gaming performance even more (although Dell hasn’t said which RTX 3000 options will be available just yet). Both the m15 R4 and m17 R4 will start at $2,150 and will be available on January 26th.