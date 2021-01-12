Asus’ ROG Claymore II mechanical keyboard has a handy detachable number pad

Asus announced a new mechanical keyboard at CES 2021 called the ROG Claymore II. It’s designed for gamers, with customizable macro keys and per-key RGB backlighting. It’s also the first device to feature Asus’ own ROG RX Blue or Red optical switches with a claimed 100 million keypress lifespan.

This model gives a nod to people who just can’t totally quit the numpad: you can detach it to make the Claymore II an 80 percent keyboard if you need to save space or magnetically attach it when you need to crunch some numbers. The numpad also offers more intuitive media controls, like a volume dial.

The ROG Claymore II connects either via a USB-C cable or wireless via 2.4GHz. If you use it wirelessly, its 4,000mAh battery is supposed to last for up to 40 hours. Asus says the USB-C port supports fast charging and USB passthrough for other devices. This model will be released in Q2 2021; Asus hasn’t yet shared a price.

Asus has also announced its new ROG Gladius III Wireless gaming mouse. The mouse doesn’t have a final price or a specific release date (beyond its Q2 2021 target), but the design and specs are worth knowing about. The Gladius III Wireless looks similar to the Razer DeathAdder V2, which we cited as the best wired gaming mouse to buy. The new device’s sensor supports up to 19,000 DPI, and it can be connected with a wire or wirelessly via 2.4GHz or Bluetooth. Asus says a purely wired version of this mouse will release at some point.

Notably, the ROG Gladius III allows for user-replaceable switches so you can find the right feel for your needs — even letting you swap between three-pin mechanical and five-pin Omron optical switches. Most people likely will never put their mice under such stress that they’ll reach the end of their switches’ lifespan, but having the option to swap them out is certainly a nice feature.