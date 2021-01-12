Asus updates Zephyrus G14 and G15 with latest AMD and Nvidia chips

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best laptops we saw in 2020, in part due to its exceptional Ryzen 9 4900HS processor. Asus has updated the Zephyrus G14 (plus its larger sibling, the Zephyrus G15) with the latest chips from AMD and Nvidia.

In addition to the chip upgrades, both models have new display options. The G14 now comes with a 144Hz panel. There’s a 2K 120Hz model as well, which Asus says covers the full DCI-P3 color gamut. The G15 has a 165Hz QHD display, also with 100 percent DCIP-3 coverage.

Asus has also added new animations to its Anime Matrix (the grid of LED lights that cover the lid of the G14). There’s now a virtual pet that can live on the display and interact with you. That sounds very cute (and also potentially odd-looking to onlookers).

The G15 has gotten a bit of a redesign. It’s inherited the G14’s ErgoLift hinge, which lifts the keyboard deck slightly off the ground to improve cooling (and conveniently hide some of the bottom bezel). It also has a bigger touchpad than its predecessor does — 20 percent bigger, to be precise. Asus also added an additional microphone (there were two, and there are now three).

Both models have bigger 90Wh batteries (and the G14’s battery life was already pretty good). Asus says you’ll get over 10 hours to a charge from the G15. Both also feature improved speakers with brand-new Dolby Atmos software and two-way AI noise cancellation. There are still no webcams to be seen, though.

The G14 and G15 will be available in Q1 of 2021. Asus hasn’t yet announced whether pricing will change. Current models start at $1,049.