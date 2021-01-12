Weber buys smart oven company June

Weber has acquired June, a smart oven startup that sells countertop ovens with a camera and temperature sensor built in so that they can automatically bake, roast, and otherwise cook foods in a variety of ways.

June, founded in 2013, has introduced three generations of its smart oven, with the latest being announced in October 2020. You can’t actually buy one currently — June’s website says they’re only available on a waitlist.

Weber wants to offer digital products that “make grilling more dynamic and exciting”

Development of the June Oven and other June products will continue after the acquisition, Weber says. June will operate as a distinct business unit within Weber, led by Matt Van Horn, a June co-founder and the current CEO. Weber says that the acquisition will let June broaden its product roadmap and help to scale its business.

June and Weber previously collaborated on the Weber Connect, a grilling gadget that uses temperature sensors and a smartphone connection to help owners precisely grill meat.

The acquisition is supposed to help Weber jump ahead when it comes to smart grilling tech. Weber says it plans to launch “digital products, services, and experiences that make grilling more dynamic and exciting.” June’s other co-founder, Nikhil Bhogal, will join Weber as the leader of its technology and connected devices division.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.