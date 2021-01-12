Origin updates EVO15-S and EVO17-S with new RTX 3000 series GPUs

Origin has upgraded its EVO15-S and EVO17-S gaming notebooks and its NT-15 and NT-17 workstations to include Nvidia’s latest GeForce RTX 3000 mobile graphics cards (up to an RTX 3080 with Max-Q design).

You can configure both lines with 10th Gen Core i7 Intel processors, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 2 x 2TB of storage. You can select a 300Hz 1080p display (a new option for the 2021 models), a 144Hz 1080p display, or a 60Hz UHD display (which is an OLED on the 15-inch models).

All models have a useful selection of connections, including three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one Thunderbolt 3 port, one microSD Push-Push card reader, one Mini DisplayPort 1.3, one HDMI output, and one RJ-45 Ethernet jack.

The coolest thing about Origin laptops is they’re highly personalizable, with custom UV printing and laser etching available. You can mix and match various design options on Origin’s website.

The EVO15-S (starting at $2,182), EVO17-S (starting at $2,194), NT-15 (starting at $2,222), and NT-17 (starting at $2,235) are available to order now. There are a number of different configurations, so make sure you have the RTX 3000 chips selected if you’re looking for the newest models.