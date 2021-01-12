 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tesla’s Model Y is the company’s latest five-star safety rated car

Another safety sweep for Tesla

By Chaim Gartenberg

Tesla’s vehicles have been acing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) crash tests for years, and the Model Y is now the latest to join those ranks, with the midsize SUV scoring five stars in every category that the group tests for crash safety.

NHTSA grades cars on a variety of crash test metrics, including frontal crashes (with subcategories for both the driver and passenger seats), side crashes (for crashes into both a barrier and a pole), and rollover scenarios. The Model Y scores five-star results across the board — although, as with the NHTSA’s previous tests, these results are only for regular, human-piloted scenarios, not Tesla’s self-driving Autopilot mode.

Of course, pictures and star ratings are all well and good, but if you’re more of a visual learner, you can enjoy the video footage of the Tesla SUV smashing into things in soothing slow motion.

The new results mean that the Model Y joins the Model 3, Model X SUV, and Model S in perfect crash test scores. (The Model S was originally granted a 5.4-star rating, before the NHTSA revised its guidelines to get rid of “impossible” scores.)

