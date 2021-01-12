FBI received over 100,000 pieces of digital evidence after Capitol attack

The Justice Department has received over 100,000 pieces of digital evidence following last week’s deadly attack on the US Capitol.

Shortly after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol last Wednesday, the FBI posted a tweet requesting any information that could help identify people who participated in the riot. As of Tuesday, the FBI said it received more than 100,000 pieces of digital evidence in the wake of that request.

The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information, visit https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. — FBI (@FBI) January 7, 2021

It’s not clear how much of this evidence is unique, but FBI officials said Tuesday that the bureau had opened around 170 cases into individual rioters. Of those 170 cases, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia has brought federal charges against 20 people. Forty others have been charged in DC’s Superior Court.

“You will be found,” an FBI official said at Tuesday’s press conference. “The FBI has a long memory and broad reach. Even if you’ve left DC, agents from our local field offices will be knocking on your door.”

In the days following the Capitol attack, tech companies and social media platforms have removed thousands of conspiratorial accounts and individuals. Over the weekend, Apple and Google removed the right’s favored social media app, Parler, from their app stores. Shortly after, Parler’s domain registrars pulled the plug on the site as well, forcing it offline until it found new hosting on Monday.

Twitter banned over 70,000 accounts for pushing QAnon-fueled conspiracies on its platform. The Washington Post reported earlier this week that a large amount of QAnon followers took part in last week’s pro-Trump riot at the Capitol.