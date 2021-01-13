MSI’s new Creator 15 comes with RTX 3000 graphics

MSI has introduced its 2021 Creator 15, a portable laptop designed for creative work. It includes Nvidia’s brand-new RTX 3000 mobile graphics cards.

The new Creator 15 starts at $1,899 — a 21 percent increase from the 2020 model, which started at $1,499. It will start shipping on January 26th. MSI calls the Creator 15 “an excellent all-around laptop, built for the most demanding creations.”

A color-accurate display is an important aspect of any creator-focused laptop. This 15.6-inch 4K panel covers 100 percent of the Adobe RGB gamut, and MSI says it’s “guaranteed to provide a true-to-life visual experience.” The chassis also includes a UHS-III SD slot for easy transfer.

The intent of the Creator 15 is to help you get work done on the go, whether you’re out at a coffee shop, walking around a conference, or just lounging around at home. Like its predecessor, the new Creator 15 carries a 99Wh battery, the biggest battery you can bring on a flight. The previous Creator 15 received strong reviews for its long battery life. And at 4.63 pounds (2.1 kg), the Creator 15 is portable enough to bring from place to place.

In addition to the big battery and next-gen GPUs (which can be an RTX 3060 or RTX 3070 Max-Q), the Creator 15 includes a Core i7-10870H, up to 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

The Creator 15 is just the latest of the dump of gaming- and creator-focused laptops to adopt Nvidia’s new RTX 3000 graphics, following their release at CES 2021. These laptops will use the third generation of Nvidia’s Max-Q design, which is engineered for thin gaming and content laptops. The new GPUs also include a new Dynamic Boost 2.0 technology that leverages AI to balance power between CPU, GPU, and GPU memory in real time.