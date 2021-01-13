Sure enough, EVGA and Zotac have raised prices on the Nvidia RTX 3080 and beyond

Nvidia and AMD addressed the great GPU shortage today, revealing it may take many months before you’ll easily find a card like the RTX 3080 on shelves. They didn’t say how much a renewed Trump import tax on graphics cards might impact their prices — but now, Nvidia partners EVGA and Zotac may have done that for us

Both graphics card manufacturers have now raised their prices across the board, with EVGA following Asus’s lead by openly admitting at the top of its website that it’s making these adjustments. Zotac, on the other hand, appears to have quietly raised prices not once, but twice in recent weeks — and thanks to the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine, we can show you how both company’s prices have changed (at their own stores, anyhow).

Here’s EVGA’s statement, just for posterity:

Due to ongoing events, EVGA has made price adjustments on the GeForce RTX 30 Series products. This change was necessary due to several factors and will be effective January 11, 2021. EVGA has worked to reduce and minimize these costs as much as possible. For those who are currently in the EVGA.com Notify Queue system or Step-Up Queue, EVGA will honor the original MSRP pricing through April 16th, 2021 if your purchase position is processed before this date.

Like EVGA suggests, its price hikes aren’t that drastic — only a $70 increase on most cards, and it’s nice that they’re honoring their trade-up program for a few months. The RTX 3060 Ti is just $460, the same a friend of mine recently paid at a Central Computers store for that exact card in the SF Bay Area.

Zotac, on the other hand, has raised the price of even its most basic cards by $90-$100, and far more than that for the RTX 3090:

from $440 to $500 and now $530 for an RTX 3060 Ti

from $540 to $600 and now $640 for an RTX 3070

from $750 to $780 and now $840 for an RTX 3080

from $1550 to $1580 and now $1900 for an RTX 3090

None of this matters unless you can find one, of course. For that, again, here’s the latest guidance we have from AMD and Nvidia.