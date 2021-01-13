LG’s latest 4K laser projector supports AirPlay 2 for $2,999

LG’s HU810P is a new $2,999 4K laser projector which supports Apple’s AirPlay 2 standard and runs webOS 5.0. It’ll be available worldwide on January 18th. The projector was originally announced in August, AVSForum previously reported.

According to LG, the HU810P is able to generate a screen as big as 300 inches corner to corner, and it offers 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness. It supports the HDR10 and HLG HDR standards, and it’s able to adjust its picture depending on the content you’re watching or the room in which you’re watching it. For example, it has Bright Room and Dark Room modes that can detect the amount of ambient light in a room and adjust its picture accordingly, and it’s also able to adjust its frame rate to 24Hz for films. Its laser light source is rated for 20,000 hours of use.

WebOS 5.0 means the projector supports a number of streaming services natively, including Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Hulu, and there’s also Miracast support for streaming from compatible devices. Otherwise, there are three HDMI ports in total, of which one is HDMI 2.1, according to AVSForum. The projector supports eARC for higher-quality audio, it can stream audio using Bluetooth, and it’s got Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant built in.

LG released its first 4K projector in 2018, and it’s also released a short throw model that works even if you place it just inches from a projection surface.