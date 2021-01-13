T-Mobile’s network will stop working with over a dozen older phones this month

Over a dozen devices including the original OnePlus 1 and Sony Xperia Z3 won’t be able to connect to T-Mobile’s network from January 29th, the carrier has announced in a support document. T-Mobile says this is the result of a network update, and that the affected devices are not able to receive a software update to allow them to stay connected.

“As a result of a network update going into place on 1/29/2021, we identified a small number of older devices that are not able to receive a manufacturer software update and as a result, these devices will be unable to establish a network connection,” the document reads. “T-Mobile and Metro customers utilizing these older devices will lose all network connectivity if they do not replace their device.”

“These devices will be unable to establish a network connection”

It’s not clear exactly what it is about this network update that means these older devices can no longer function. Android Police, which reported the news based on internal documents, initially said it related to a requirement for devices to support voice over LTE (VoLTE). However, T-Mobile says this is not the case, and says the change is not related to the shutting down of any legacy network.

Here’s the full list of devices T-Mobile says will no longer work from January 29th. Note that they’re all older devices, with the most recent being 2016’s Huawei P9 according to Android Police:

AT&T or Verizon Galaxy Note 4 (T-Mobile branded version will still work, but needs a software update)

AT&T Galaxy Note Edge

HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle

HTC Desire 650

Google Nexus 9

Huawei Mate 8

Huawei P9

Mikrotikls SIA R11e-LTE6

OnePlus 1

Quanta Computer Inc Quanta DragonIR7

Samsung Galaxy S5 Duos

Sony Xperia Z3 Compact

Sony Xperia Z3

Sony Xperia Z3 Orion

Sony D6616 Xperia Z3 Orion

Soyea Mobile Communication Equipment Co Ltd SOYEA M02

ZTE ZMAX

T-Mobile’s site also provisionally includes the Arlo Security Camera System on its list, but adds that it’s in talks with Arlo about a possible solution.

T-Mobile reportedly started informing affected customers of the changes by post on December 18th, followed by sending SMS messages on December 28th. Additionally, Android Police reports that the move will also affect Sprint customers with affected devices, who’ll lose the ability to roam on T-Mobile’s network. However, T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile subscribers are thought to be the only ones losing all network connectivity.

T-Mobile says affected customers should contact it to arrange an upgrade.