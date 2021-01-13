How to watch the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump

On January 13th, Congress will begin proceedings for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, based on his incitement of the January 6th mob attack on the US Capitol.

The official articles of impeachment, filed Tuesday night, charge the president with “incitement of insurrection,” based on his comments to the crowd, as well as previous calls made to election officials in Georgia that sought to alter the state’s election results.

“He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government,” the articles allege. “He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

National guard troops have been deployed within the Capitol building to guard against any attacks that might disrupt the proceedings.

When does impeachment begin?

The House of Representatives began proceedings at 9AM ET, which will include debate over the articles followed by a vote. If the articles are approved by the House, they will be sent to the Senate to vote on removal; that vote has yet to be scheduled.

How do I watch the impeachment proceedings?

C-Span has a live stream of the proceedings available here. CNN has also pledged to lift its paywall for coverage of the debate and vote, which will be available at CNN.com.

Who is in charge of the impeachment proceedings?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named nine Democratic House members as impeachment managers. The lead manager will be Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), supported by Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO), Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-USVI), Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA), and Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO).