Pokémon is celebrating its 25th anniversary with Katy Perry

The Pokémon franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion, The Pokémon Company International is launching a series of musical events. Pop singer Katy Perry headlines P25, which will feature yet unnamed “rising artists to award-winning global superstars.”

Few other details have been shared about the program, aside from a brief teaser video. The company will also hold activations for the anime, games, and more.

Perry’s had a brief, however unique presence in games before. In 2012, she recorded a garbled version of her hit “Last Friday Night” in Simlish for The Sims 3 and appears in-game with an expansion pack. It seems that she’ll at least be singing her own music for Pokémon.