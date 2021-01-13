But wait, Asus has even more gaming monitors equipped with HDMI 2.1 ports

We covered Asus’ announcement of the 32-inch ROG Swift PG32UQ earlier this week as part of CES 2021, but the company waited until now to reveal more monitors that have HDMI 2.1 ports.

Basically, these are the screens you want if you have a high-end PC, a PS5, or an Xbox Series X so you can see your gameplay in 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second. They’re a big deal if you really want to let your hardware rip, which is why we’ve been closely covering monitors and TVs with the requisite HDMI 2.1 ports required to achieve that high-end resolution and performance balance.

Starting with what will likely be the most expensive option (though Asus hasn’t shared a price), the 43-inch ROG Strix XG43UQ is shown above. This model has a 4K VA-type display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. With its Display Stream Compression (DSC) feature, it should be able to display that full 4K 144Hz via its DisplayPort, like the ROG Swift PG32UQ can.

This model sports two HDMI 2.1 ports with support for FreeSync Premium Pro, variable refresh rate (VRR), and auto-low-latency mode (ALLM). There are also two HDMI 2.0 ports. This panel has HDR1000, and it covers 90 percent of the DCI-P3 color space.

Onto the TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A, it’s a 28-inch 4K IPS display that also tops out at 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It has HDR400, which is going to be far less bright than the model above, and it covers 90 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. Asus says this one has VRR support.

I’d show you a picture of the screen itself, but Asus thought it was appropriate to only send us pictures of its rear. We’ll just trust that it does, indeed, have a screen. This model has two HDMI 2.1 ports and two HDMI 2.0 ports, alongside a DisplayPort 1.4 that should be able to push 4K at 144Hz refresh rate.

Asus says that these monitors will release in Q2 2021, which is the general time range we’ve been provided for most of these exciting HDMI 2.1-compliant gaming monitors.

If you aren’t interested in jumping aboard the HDMI 2.1 train, Asus has one more monitor for those interested in high frame rates at stable resolutions. It’s the ROG Swift PG279QM, a 27-inch 1440p IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and HDMI 2.0 ports. It’ll support HDR400 with 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color space covered.

Asus says this monitor features Nvidia’s G-Sync processor and Reflex Latency Analyzer tech to determine the latency of your accessories. It will release in Q2 2021, and no price has been shared at this point.