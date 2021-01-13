LG’s new batch of gaming monitors includes 4K / 144Hz panel with HDMI 2.1

LG has unveiled three new gaming monitors as part of its CES 2021 announcements, following its introduction of a new flagship entry in its UltraFine series earlier this week. The new batch of displays includes a model refresh on LG’s 27GN950 gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 support, a 32-inch 1440p display, and a 34-inch 1440p ultrawide monitor.

The LG UltraGear 27GP950 is a 27-inch 4K gaming monitor, which uses a Nano IPS panel and supports a rapid refresh rate of 144Hz, though LG says it does offer 160Hz through overclocking. It also supports an HDMI 2.1 and variable refresh rate, allowing gamers to experience 4K gaming on both PC and consoles at a 120Hz refresh rate, which could be appealing to new owners of the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S / X who want to opt for a monitor over a TV for next-gen gaming.

LG has yet to reveal a release date or pricing

A successor to LG’s 27GL850 monitor release last year, the UltraGear 32GP850 is a 31.5-inch monitor that features a 165Hz refresh rate (180Hz when overclocking) and delivers a 1440p resolution gaming experience. Lastly, the new LG UltraGear 34GP950G is a 34-inch ultrawide 1440p monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio and features Nvidia’s G-Sync Ultimate certification, which LG says will allow the monitor to provide “the best picture quality with minimized visual stuttering and tearing.” (The other two in the batch are G-Sync compatible.)

