Hogwarts Legacy is delayed until 2022

One of the year’s biggest games has been delayed. Today, Warner Bros. announced that Hogwarts Legacy — an open-world, action roleplaying game set in the Harry Potter universe — will be launching next year instead of in 2021. “We are giving the game the time it needs,” the developer said in a tweet. No specific release date was announced.

The game was first revealed last year during a PlayStation 5 event, and it takes place during the 1800s, well before the events of the films and novels. Hogwarts Legacy is being developed by Avalanche Software, the team behind Disney Infinity, and overseen by Portkey Games, a new division created to oversee interactive Harry Potter experiences.

It will be coming to a huge range of platforms when it does eventually launch. That includes PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.