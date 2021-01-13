Asus’ new Chromebook CX9 offers military-grade durability

Asus’ new Chromebook CX9 is a powerhouse of a Chromebook built for professionals. Pricing is still to be announced, but it’s coming to North America in Q2 2021.

Per Asus, the Chromebook CX9 is powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. That’s an unusual processor to see in a Chromebook — students and more casual Chromebook customers don’t usually need more than a Core i3 — but it’s the best option for power users.

It also packs that power into quite a portable chassis, which is just 0.63 inches thick (16 mm) and 2.2 pounds. And Asus says it meets the MIL-STD-810H US military standards for durability, so you should have no problem battering it around.

In addition, the new Chromebook supports Wi-Fi 6 and includes Harman Kardon-certified dual speakers. Asus says it’s “loaded with I/O” ports, including the new Thunderbolt 4 standard as well as HDMI outputs. And it offers Titan C security, Google’s security chip designed specifically for Chromebooks.

Asus also introduced the Chromebook Flip CX5 and C536, two consumer-oriented Chromebooks that will also feature 11th Gen Intel processors. Those models are coming in Q1.