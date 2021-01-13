The Samsung Galaxy S21: all of the rumors and news as it happens

Samsung will be holding its Unpacked event on January 14th at 10AM ET, and we’ve already got a pretty clear picture of what it’ll be releasing. Obviously, the Galaxy S21 will be shown off in its regular, Plus, and Ultra varieties, and it seems like we’ll be seeing a new pair of wireless earbuds and tracking tags alongside the phones. This post has all of the rumors we’ve gathered up until now, and we’ll be adding all of the news from the event as it happens.

Samsung hasn’t been shy about the fact that it’s releasing a new phone — you can even already reserve a preorder for it. The company has also more or less confirmed that the S Pen stylus, previously limited to the Note line of phones, will be coming to the Galaxy S line. Rumors also indicate that the phones will include a wide variety of cameras but not a charger in the box.

It’s also expected that Samsung will launch a $199 set of wireless earbuds, dubbed the Galaxy Buds Pro, which are rumored to have active noise cancellation. We may also see a tracking tag meant to compete with the likes of Tile, possibly called the Galaxy SmartTag.

The hours are short until the event, but if you’d like to see a list of all the things we expect to see, you can check out our full roundup. Otherwise, we’ll see you back here when everything kicks off so you’ll have all your Unpacked news in one place.