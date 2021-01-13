Snapchat will permanently terminate Trump’s account

Snapchat will permanently terminate President Trump’s account, Snap announced on Wednesday. Snap had indefinitely suspended Trump’s account last week after he incited a pro-Trump mob to attack the US Capitol, and it has now made the decision to make that suspension permanent. The news was first reported by Axios.

“Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump’s Snapchat account, and have been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community,” Snap said in a statement shared with The Verge. “In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account.”

Trump had attempted to violate Snapchat’s polices dozens of times, Snap tells The Verge. The company had also sent warnings to his team about content that violated the rules. The permanent ban officially goes into effect on January 20th.

The recent actions aren’t the only moves Snap has made to restrict Trump’s account — the company stopped promoting Trump’s account in its Discover tab back in June following tweets Trump posted in response to Black Lives Matter protests.

Snapchat joins Twitter in permanently banning Trump. Facebook has indefinitely banned Trump’s account, and Shopify has taken down Trump’s campaign store.