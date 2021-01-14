How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021

Samsung will be presenting its latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S21, today at the streaming event titled Galaxy Unpacked 2021. The company is so confident that people will want the new device that it is inviting people to get in line to preorder before the phone is actually introduced.

Samsung hasn’t been shy about the specs of the upcoming S21. As reported by The Verge’s Chaim Gartenberg and Sean Hollister, the company is widely expected to announce three new smartphones at the event, including a pair of matching S21 and S21 Plus phones (that are expected to be largely similar, except for size), and a higher-end S21 Ultra that will offer even better specs and cameras. There should also be an optional stylus.

But wait, there’s more: there’s a good chance that Samsung will also use the event to launch the Galaxy Buds Pro, its new wireless headphones, and the Galaxy SmartTags, the company’s answer to the Tile tracking device.

If you want to see this all yourself as it happens, here’s the when and where of it:

WHEN DOES SAMSUNG UNPACKED START?

It starts today, January 14th, at 10AM ET / 7AM PT / 3PM BST.

HOW CAN I WATCH SAMSUNG’S EVENT?

We will have the live stream video embedded up top, so you can stick around here to watch when it begins. Otherwise, head to these links: