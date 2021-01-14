Samsung just finished its first Unpacked event of 2021. The headline announcements were the three new phones in its S21 lineup, but the company also announced new true wireless headphones, an item tracker, and a few other things.

We’ve rounded up all of the biggest announcements from the event right here.

Samsung announced the $799 Galaxy S21 and $999 S21 Plus, which are available for preorder today ahead of availability on January 29th. They’re largely the same phones (except for their physical size), and their camera module takes up an entire corner of the phones, giving them a whole new look.

Samsung announced the $1,199 Galaxy S21 Ultra, its newest top-of-the-line flagship smartphone. It has a bigger screen and more cameras than the S21 and S21 Plus, and, in a first for Samsung’s S-line of smartphones, it has support for the S Pen stylus. It’s also available for preorder today and will launch on January 29th. Samsung is working on an S Pen Pro with Bluetooth, which is coming later this year.

Samsung is following Apple in not including a charging brick in the box with its newest phones. The phones will come with a USB-C to USB-C cable, but you’ll need to own a compatible charging brick or buy a new one if you want to plug your brand-new phone into a wall. The S21 lineup also won’t include headphones in the box.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds have improved active noise cancellation, a refined ambient sound mode, an IPX7 rating for water resistance, and more. They cost $199, are available for preorder today, and you’ll be able to buy them in stores on Friday.

Samsung announced a Tile tracker competitor called the SmartTag. It’s a small Bluetooth Low Energy dongle that you can attach to things, and you can pair it with Samsung’s SmartThings app. The SmartTag only works with Galaxy devices, though. The SmartTag will be available on January 29th and it will cost $29.99. Samsung also announced the Galaxy SmartTag Plus, which uses ultra-wideband for more precise tracking. The SmartTag Plus is launching later this year, and you’ll be able to buy one for $39.99.