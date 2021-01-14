Philips Hue launches a long-awaited light switch module and more

Signify is introducing three new Philips Hue products today: an in-wall Hue module for existing light switches, a new outdoor light bar, and a refined dimmer.

The Philips Hue Wall Switch Module solves a problem long suffered by Hue smart light owners. Namely, you install a so-called “smart” Hue bulb into a lamp or ceiling fixture and then marvel at your ability to control it from your phone until a roommate flips the wall switch and cuts power to the bulb, rendering your expensive lightbulb useless. The new Wall Switch Module wires the intelligence right inside of the wall to make the switch smart, not the bulb, bringing home automation full circle to the Z-Wave switches of yore. The Hue Wall Switch Module will cost $39.95 / €39.95, or $69.95 / €69.95 for a two-pack when it launches in Europe this March, followed by North America in the summer.

Coming soon: the wall switch module! Make any light switch smart by installing this little gadget behind the wall plate. Your smart lights stay reachable — and you can use the light switch to set your favorite light scenes.



Europe: spring 2021

North America: summer 2021 pic.twitter.com/197GqSye4c — Philips Hue (@tweethue) January 14, 2021

All the details about the in-wall installation can be found at Hueblog if you’re interested in replacing your home’s light switches with Hue.

The Philips Hue Amarant is a $169.99 / €149.99 light bar that can be installed outdoors to bathe the side of a house, hedgerow, or fence in multicolored light. Amarant measures 79.5-cm (31 inches) wide and maxes out at 1,400 lumens. It requires a Hue power supply unit which can be purchased separately. The Philips Hue Amarant is available now in Europe but won’t ship in North America until early March.

Lastly, there’s an upgrade to the magnetic Philips Hue dimmer switch with a detachable wall plate that lets your family and guests control Hue lighting without an app. Unlike the new in-wall module, the dimmer is a faux wall switch that adheres to any wall with tape. At least in Europe, the new dimmer reduces the list price slightly from the original, according to Hueblog, while maintaining all the same functionality in a somewhat refined form. It’s available starting on January 26th in Europe for €19.99 before coming to North America on February 23rd for $24.99.