You’ll soon be able to upload files as big as 250GB to OneDrive, Microsoft Teams, and SharePoint

Microsoft will soon let you upload even bigger files to OneDrive, Teams, and SharePoint, increasing the limit from 100GB to 250GB. The bigger file size limit could be good news for people who are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and need to upload large projects like 4K and 8K video, CAD files, or scientific datasets to the cloud so they can be shared with colleagues and clients. The change will also carry over to OneDrive for personal use, according to Microsoft, which could make it easier for you to upload large photo or video collections.

Microsoft says the 250GB file size upload limit will begin rolling out by the end of January. The company expects the new limit to be generally available by the end of this quarter.

This is Microsoft’s second recent increase for file upload sizes — the company upped it from 15GB to 100GB last July.