Humble Store winter sale discounts Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Dirt 5, and more

The Humble Store has kicked off its winter sale. Starting today and lasting until January 28th at 10AM PT / 1PM ET, the digital storefront is running a slew of discounts across various PC video games.

To highlight a few especially great discounts: a Steam key for Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $45 (usually $60), a Steam key for Dirt 5 is down to $42 (usually $60), and a Steam key for Jackbox Party Pack 7 is down to $24 (usually $30). An Epic Games Store key for Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition is down to $60 (usually $100) and an Epic Games Store or Steam key for The Outer Worlds is down to $30 (usually $60).

PC gamers, if you are looking for a new game to add to your backlog, or you don’t have any money to burn, the Epic Games Store is currently offering a free copy of Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition until January 21st at 8AM PT / 11AM ET. To redeem your free copy, you will need to log in or sign up for an Epic Games Store account.

If you’re interested in an Alexa smart speaker with better audio quality and Dolby Atmos support, the Echo Studio is the product to buy. The speaker is on sale for $170 at both Amazon and Best Buy.

Sam’s Club is still running an incredible deal on Razer’s Opus noise-canceling headphones. Normally $200, Sam’s Club members can buy a pair of these wireless headphones for only $80. Even at $200, the Opus is well worth that retail price, but at $80, it’s an incredible deal that you rarely see for these headphones. The biggest barrier to getting these is you will need to pay for a Sam’s Club membership if you do not already have one.