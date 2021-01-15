Vergecast: CES 2021 and Samsung’s S21 lineup

This year’s Consumer Electronics Show was unsurprisingly all virtual. Typically, The Verge is in the thick of it in Las Vegas, but this year, we’re all at our respective homes — so that means our podcast The Vergecast is as well.
The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, Monica Chin, and Chris Welch dive into all of the important announcements from both inside and outside of CES — including Samsung’s new flagship S21 smartphone line, the many new TVs with HDMI 2.1, Mini LED, webOS, and the next laptops with new chips from Intel and AMD.
There’s a whole lot more covered in this episode (as you can see from the links below), so listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear it all.
Further reading:
- Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra first look: polished design (and prices)
- Samsung’s Galaxy S21 phones come with plenty of features — but not a charger
- Samsung’s Galaxy S21 phones don’t include microSD card support
- You’ll never believe it, Samsung made a black phone
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review
- Samsung’s 2021 TVs have dramatically better picture, thanks to Mini LED
- Samsung made a solar-charging Eco Remote for its latest TVs
- LG’s 2021 TV lineup includes its brightest OLED ever
- LG is overhauling its webOS TV software — and maybe ruining it
- LG Display announces its smallest OLED TV panel yet
- Sony announces 2021 TV lineup with 4K gaming at 120Hz and improved picture
- Sony promises streaming quality nearly as good as 4K Blu-ray on Bravia Core movie service
- Intel’s latest 11th Gen H-series chips promise the fastest ultraportable gaming laptops yet
- Intel’s 12th Gen chips look to challenge Arm and Apple’s M1 CPUs later this year
- Intel has to be better than ‘lifestyle company’ Apple at making CPUs, says new CEO
- AMD’s 7nm Ryzen 5000 mobile processors promise 2021’s best gaming notebooks
- AMD says RDNA 2 GPU-powered laptops will arrive in the first half of 2021
- Nvidia announces $329 GeForce RTX 3060, available in February
- Nvidia is bringing its RTX 3080 to laptops on January 26th
- Asus ROG’s 2021 lineup includes its first convertible gaming laptop (ish)
- Asus updates Zephyrus G14 and G15 with latest AMD and Nvidia chips
- Asus’ 2021 laptop line includes two new dual-screen ZenBooks
- MSI’s new GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat is a tribute to an ancient goddess
- Lenovo’s new Legion gaming laptops go all in on AMD’s latest Ryzen chips
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 hands-on: a new direction
- Acer’s new Predator Triton 300 SE is an ultrapowerful, ultralight gaming laptop
- MSI’s new Creator 15 comes with RTX 3000 graphics
- Razer has created a concept N95 mask with RGB and voice projection
- LG teases its Rollable phone again
- LG’s Rollable phone is real and launching in 2021
- Weird flex: TCL shows off two more of its rollable, extendable display concepts
- Watch this flexible LG gaming TV bend from flat to curved
- Finally you can have ice cream at home thanks to ice cream pods
