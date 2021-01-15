Vergecast: CES 2021 and Samsung’s S21 lineup

This year’s Consumer Electronics Show was unsurprisingly all virtual. Typically, The Verge is in the thick of it in Las Vegas, but this year, we’re all at our respective homes — so that means our podcast The Vergecast is as well.

The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, Monica Chin, and Chris Welch dive into all of the important announcements from both inside and outside of CES — including Samsung’s new flagship S21 smartphone line, the many new TVs with HDMI 2.1, Mini LED, webOS, and the next laptops with new chips from Intel and AMD.

There’s a whole lot more covered in this episode (as you can see from the links below), so listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear it all.

Further reading: