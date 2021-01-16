CES showed off the COVID-19 mask gimmick arms race

Millions of people in the US started buying face masks in 2020, and companies, unsurprisingly, rushed to take advantage of the surge of demand for a new product. At CES 2021, the gadget-ification of the mask was on full display. Leading the pack was Razer’s transparent voice-amplifying, light-up concept mask. AirPop promoted its Active+ Smart Mask, which monitors users’ breathing rates and alerts them via a smartphone app when the mask’s filter needs changing. Binatone’s MaskFone has built-in earbuds and a mic for phone calls.

Turning masks into a status symbol is nothing new, nor is capitalizing on a disaster to make a buck. Before the pandemic, people wore masks to protect from air pollution, and they’re fashion items in China and India. Also before the pandemic, companies making masks advertised for that purpose were starting to enter the US market. Last year at CES, Ao Air announced a $350 air pollution-filtering gadget.

Techy masks to protect against COVID-19 aren’t necessarily bad things. Health officials are doubling down on the messaging to cover your nose and mouth as cases surge through the country, and a sweeping review of the scientific evidence published this month confirmed, yet again, that masks work. Razer told The Verge it plans to work with medical experts if it ever decides to produce and sell its mask. Its concept mask has the dangerous and warned-against exhalation valve, but Razer says the mask would have a filter to block any virus exhaled by the wearer.

But a gimmick arms race won’t necessarily make masks work better. We need better masks for everyone, not just stylish products for people who can afford them. In the United States, nearly a year into the pandemic, most people are still wearing cloth masks, which are better than nothing, but not the best way to block the virus. Cloth masks were supposed to be a stop-gap until officials could scale up production of medical-grade masks, but those never materialized. Meanwhile, Taiwan is distributing high-quality masks to citizens, and Germany is requiring N95-equivalent masks in stores.

Without federal action on masks, people are left on their own to find and purchase them. There aren’t good criteria for cloth masks, making it hard to figure out which offer the best protection. There are counterfeit medical-grade masks all over the country. It’s a crowded, confusing area, and gadgets jostle for space alongside slap bracelet masks and rhinestones.

“We routinely get PR pitches for excellent new solutions as well as snake-oil remedies, and we sometimes have trouble telling them apart—how is an ordinary person supposed to evaluate competing claims?” Zeynep Tufekci and Jeremy Howard wrote in The Atlantic.

To combat the pandemic, the US needs effective masks to be distributed as a public health service. Instead, masks of all sorts are seen and marketed as commercial products. Companies selling light-up masks aren’t creating this problem, and if the flash helps someone to put one on, it’s a victory. But these flashy contributions just highlight how far we still have to go before we have simple and effective protection for everyone.

