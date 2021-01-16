Ford reportedly delays some deliveries of its Mustang Mach-E

Ford will delay deliveries for hundreds of its Mustang Mach-E vehicles to perform quality checks, Electrek reported. The automaker began delivering the Mach-E SUV in December, but some buyers reported that their upcoming delivery dates had been pushed back, by as long as a month in some cases, according to Electrek.

The Mustang Mach-E SUV is Ford’s first update to the iconic Mustang brand ever, and the company’s biggest foray into the EV marketplace.

Ford didn’t immediately return a request for comment from The Verge on Saturday, but a spokesperson told Electrek it was doing “additional quality checks on several hundred” of the SUVs that were built before dealer shipments began in December, “to ensure they meet the quality our customers expect and deserve.”

Ford did not say what specifically prompted the new quality checks, but the company told the Ford Authority blog that it was working to expedite deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E, “and we hope that customers receive them ahead of targeted dates, providing there are no COVID-19-related transportation delays.”