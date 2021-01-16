A critical NASA rocket test ended with a shutdown on Saturday, a little over a minute into what was planned to be an eight-minute test. This trial run was a vital checkpoint for NASA’s much-delayed Space Launch System. The SLS is set to play a key role in the agency’s Artemis program which aims to return astronauts to the Moon.

During today’s Green Run test, the four rocket engines in the SLS core fired for a little over a minute while anchored in NASA’s rocket test stand. The team had planned to have the engines fire for approximately eight minutes, or about the same amount of time it will take to launch future missions to the Moon.

Watch all four @NASA_SLS core stage engines roar to life and shake the ground in Mississippi.



Teams are assessing the data on early engine shutdown. pic.twitter.com/U5bNqqbdZd — NASA (@NASA) January 16, 2021

Instead, around a minute into the NASA broadcast of the test, a voice is heard saying “we did get a MCF [major component failure] on engine 4.” Shortly after, the engines shut down.

A blog post from NASA said that the flight software ended the test. “At this point, the test was fully automated. During the firing, the onboard software acted appropriately and initiated a safe shutdown of the engines,” the statement from NASA says.

The engineering team had hoped to get at least 250 seconds of the hot fire test, John Shannon the SLS program manager at Boeing, said a press conference earlier this week. “[If] we had an early shutdown, for whatever reason, we get all of the engineering data we need to have high confidence in the vehicle at about 250 seconds” said Shannon. During that time they planned to have the engines move through a series of maneuvers designed to test the responsiveness of the engines while they were lit.

It appears that they got far less than 250 seconds worth of data that they hoped for. The data that they did manage to get was gathered by about 1,400 sensors during the test. Among other things, the sensors monitored the core for vibration, temperature, acoustics, and stress. Even though the test was cut short, those sensors did gather a lot of data that may eventually help NASA determine the path forward.

The SLS has been in development for years, and was originally scheduled to make its flight debut in 2017. Instead, it has been plagued by delays and is massively over budget. NASA had previously pushed back the rocket’s debut to November 2021, and was still hoping to make that launch date, even after a December 2020 delay in their testing schedule.

The rocket being tested today was slated to be part of that first launch — an uncrewed mission called Artemis I that would send NASA’s Orion spacecraft around the moon. It’s unclear how the results of today’s test might affect that mission’s timeline.

NASA plans to hold a press conference tonight approximately two hours after the test.

Developing...