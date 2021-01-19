Fortnite’s new soccer skins feature big teams like Manchester City and Juventus

Epic has partnered with some of the biggest soccer clubs in the world for its latest set of Fortnite skins. Today, the developer unveiled the new “kickoff set,” which lets players swap between 23 different kits. There are some big names not featured — sorry, Bayern Munich fans — but the list is impressively global, with popular teams from Europe, alongside squads from the US, Japan, Australia, and Brazil.

Here’s every club available:

Manchester City FC

Juventus

AC Milan

Inter Milan

AS Roma

Seattle Sounders FC

Atlanta United FC

Los Angeles FC

Santos FC

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

West Ham United FC

Sevilla FC

Sporting CP

Borussia Mönchengladbach

FC Schalke 04

VFL Wolfsburg

Rangers FC

Celtic FC

Cerezo Osaka

Melbourne City FC

Sydney FC

Western Sydney Wanderers

EC Bahia

In addition to the skins, Fortnite is also getting a new emote based off Pelé’s iconic air punch goal celebration. Both the skins and the emote will go on sale starting January 23rd, but players can also unlock them early — and for free — by placing in the “Pelé Cup” Fortnite tournament on January 20th.

That’s not the only tournament on the way either. On January 21st, esports organization Faze Clan and Manchester City are joining forces for the “Faze City Cup,” which will similarly give players a chance to unlock the skins early. (City and Faze announced a partnership back in 2019.) Faze players Nate Hill and Kyle “Mongraal” Jackson will be among those participating.

Epic is also introducing a new soccer-themed game in Fortnite’s creative mode. Here’s the description:

Players will use their bodies, pickaxes, power-ups, speed boosts, and more to try to outscore their opponents and come out the winner in this 4v4 bracket style game mode. Each game features two rounds, with the winners advancing to face off against and the other team battling for 3rd and 4th in the other match.

This isn’t the first time Fortnite has crossed over with real-world sports; in 2018, the game introduced a line of NFL skins.