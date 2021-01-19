Samsung’s new 870 Evo SSD brings faster speeds, lower prices

Samsung’s 860 SSD has been one of the standards for PC parts since it was released in 2018. Now, the company is announcing its successor, the 870 Evo, its latest SATA SSD designed for consumer use that brings faster speeds and lower prices.

The new drive is apparently so fast that it can actually reach the maximum possible speed for sequential read and write on a SATA drive, with 560MB/s read and 530MB/s write speeds. The new model also represents a nice improvement compared to the 860 Evo, with Samsung promising roughly 38 percent better random read speeds and a 30 percent improvement in sustained performance. The 870 Evo also features a five-year warranty, which is good to see.

The 870 Evo will be available in 250GB for $49.99, 500GB for $79.99, 1TB for $139.99, 2TB for $269.99, and 4TB for $529.99. Those numbers go to show just how much prices have dropped in the two years since the 860 was released: in 2018, the 250GB model started at $94.99 and the 4TB model cost $1,399.99 (although, obviously, they go for much cheaper in 2021).