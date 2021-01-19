Acer’s new education Chromebooks include durable designs and Arm-based processors

Acer is announcing five new laptops aimed at schools today, consisting of four Chromebooks and one Windows convertible. Two of the Chromebooks are Intel-based convertibles, with screens that spin around to turn them into laptops, while the other two feature a more traditional design and are powered by Arm-based processors. All five laptops are designed to be durable, with spill-resistant keyboards and components tested to MIL-STD 810H military durability standards.

The two convertible Chromebooks are the Acer Spin 512 and Spin 511. They’re powered by Intel processors (specifically the N4500 and N5100). The Spin 511 has a 11.6-inch HD 16:9 display, while the Spin 512 has a 12-inch HD+ 3:2 display. Both come with up to 64GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM, while battery life is rated up to 10 hours.

Both the Spin 512 and Spin 511 have antimicrobial scratch-resistant displays, but the Spin 512 also features a similar antimicrobial coating on its keyboard and touchpad. The Chromebooks will be available in Europe in March and North America in April. The Spin 512 starts at $429.99 (€399), while the Spin 511 is slightly cheaper at $399.99 (€369).

Next up are the 11-inch Arm-based Chromebook 511 and Chromebook 311, which also have durable designs. The 511 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, features 4G LTE connectivity and can go for up to 20 hours on a charge. Meanwhile, the 311 has a Mediatek MT8183 processor and also runs for up to 20 hours on a charge. The 311 launches this month in North America and is priced starting at $299.99, while the 511 is coming in April starting at $399.99. They’ll launch in Europe in March for €269 and €399 respectively.

Finally, there’s a $329.99 (€409) Windows laptop, the TravelMate Spin B3. It also includes a durable keyboard that can flip around to turn the laptop into a tablet, and is powered by up to an Intel Pentium Silver processor with as much as 12 hours of battery life. The Spin B3 comes with an antimicrobial display as standard, and the option of having a similar coating on its keyboard and touchpad. The laptop will launch in North America in April, and Europe at some point in Q2.