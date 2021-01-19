DC is relaunching its mobile app to focus on comics

DC is shaking up its comics app on January 21st and relaunching it as DC Universe Infinite. The original DC Universe featured television shows and comics, but now that DC shows have moved to HBO Max, the company has decided to refocus the app on comics and the “fan community,” while keeping the same $7.99-a-month price.

DC Universe Infinite will have DC’s catalog and early access to comics six months after they’re released physically in stores. Additionally, DC says the comic reader in its app has been improved, and users will have more options to curate custom lists of titles. The app will also have a customizable icon and a widget for iOS 14 so you can get back into whatever you were reading faster.

In terms of features, DC Universe Infinite is most similar to Marvel Unlimited, which is Marvel’s $9.99-a-month take on an exclusive comics service. Infinite undercuts Marvel by keeping its cost at $7.99 a month (or $74.99 a year), and it might help to make it popular as WarnerMedia rolls out its plans for the DC universe(s) in film and TV.

As extended universes expand, comic apps are as much for comic book fans as they are for anyone trying to appreciate all of the lore that’s layered into each new superhero outing. Now that HBO Max is the home for DC superheroes in film and TV, and DC Universe Infinite for comics, WarnerMedia’s plans are starting to make more sense. Whether fans will be willing to pay a combined $22 a month for both services will be the real test.