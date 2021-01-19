Animal Crossing is getting an official makeup line

Nintendo has announced that it’s collaborating with cosmetics brand ColourPop on a makeup collection inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The collection looks to be relatively extensive, including four powder palettes that are themed after characters in the game. Obviously, Isabelle is fabulous enough that she doesn’t have to share with anyone and gets her own.

ColourPop is no stranger to pop culture collaborations. It has lines inspired by Disney princesses, The Mandalorian, and even Sailor Moon. The Animal Crossing venture won’t even be the first collab it’s done with a gaming brand, as there’s also a Candy Land x ColourPop line.

Featuring fun shades inspired by the island paradise life, the @ColourPopCo x Animal Crossing: New Horizons makeup collection adds some new hues to your look on 1/28! #ColourPopxAnimalCrossing

The collection shows that, even though the game has been out for 10 months at this point, the game still has some cultural significance.

The makeup collection will launch on January 28th. Hopefully it doesn’t have the stock issues that have been plaguing Nintendo recently (I have friends who have spent weeks trying to get an Animal Crossing-themed switch), and we’ll all be able to wear our Animal Crossing makeup to our virtual Animal Crossing dates.