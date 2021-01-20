How to stream the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to make history today when they will be sworn into office as president and vice president. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and heightened security following this month’s deadly attack on the Capitol, Inauguration Day will be unlike any other before.

Here’s how to watch and participate in the historic day’s events from home:

When is the presidential inauguration?

The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will begin on Wednesday, January 20th, in Washington, DC. Soon after Biden takes his oath of office, he will deliver an inaugural address outlining his vision for the next four years.

What time does the inauguration start?

The inauguration will officially begin at 12PM ET. But other events, like the national anthem, will start before the official event at 11:30AM ET.

Where can you watch the inauguration?

The Biden Presidential Inaugural Committee will host a free stream of the inauguration at bideninaugural.org and on YouTube.

ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, NBC / MSNBC News, CNN, and PBS will all host live streams of the event on their websites as well.

Who is performing at the inauguration?

Lady Gaga is set to perform the national anthem, and Jennifer Lopez will provide a musical performance as well. For people watching from home, the inaugural committee has planned for a “virtual parade” that will feature additional musical guests and other performances “paying homage to America’s heroes on the front lines of the pandemic” as the new president makes his way to the White House.

At 8:30PM ET Wednesday, the inauguration will be followed by a primetime television event hosted by Tom Hanks. Other celebrities like Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, and Jon Bon Jovi will perform.

Who will attend the inauguration?

George W. Bush, Laura Bush, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton will all be in attendance, according to The New York Times. President Donald Trump will not be attending the event.