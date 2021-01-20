Nvidia’s Shield TV now supports PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers

Nvidia is updating its Shield Android TV software to include support for the latest next-gen console controllers. If you own a Shield TV or Shield TV Pro device, you can now pair the PS5 DualSense or Xbox Series X controllers to play Android games or PC titles through Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service.

To pair a PS5 DualSense controller, you can head into the Bluetooth section of the Shield TV, and then hold down the PlayStation button until the light pulses blue. For Xbox Series X / S controllers, you can hold the pairing button until the Xbox button starts blinking.

Alongside the controller support, Nvidia is also adding Control4 home automation system support in this Shield TV 8.2.2 update. This allows the Control4 remote or app to navigate around the Shield TV UI to launch apps. This Shield TV update also brings the devices up to Android’s December 2020 security patch level.

Nvidia has consistently updated its Shield TV software for years, improving its AI-powered 4K upscaling features last year along with improvements to remote control customizations. Nvidia also added IR and CEC volume controls last year to its latest devices.