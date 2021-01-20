Among Us developers explain why new features are taking a while

Among Us was one of the smash hits of 2020 — it reportedly had nearly half a billion players in November — and there are some exciting updates announced for the game, including a new airship map and an account system. In a blog posted yesterday, developer Innersloth discussed how it has adapted in response to the game’s enormous popularity and why new features are taking a while to be released.

“Among Us gained incredible traction pretty late into 2020 that we weren’t expecting, and that meant A LOT of change for us,” the developers said. Innersloth, which is comprised of just four employees, had to spend two months restructuring, figuring out processes, and working with new external partners, according to the blog. “It’s all behind-the-scenes work, and while it meant time away from the game, it’ll make it easier for current and future us to develop the game better,” Innersloth said.

The studio has also juggled bringing the game to new platforms — it hit Nintendo Switch in December and is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S consoles in 2021.

There’s a lot to look forward to, though. The airship map, which is scheduled to come out in early 2021, has new tasks to complete as well as ladders and floating platforms for traversal. Innersloth aims to launch the account system “ASAP” with a focus on moderation. And the studio plans to share a public feature roadmap at some point.