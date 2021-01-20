 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tim Cook gave the first Mac Pro to Trump, apparently

No monitor or wheels, though

By Sean Hollister
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-technology-Apple Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Tim Apple, as Trump once called him, didn’t just give Donald Trump the opportunity to lie about bringing an Apple factory to the United States. He also gave him a $5,999 Mac Pro, according to Donald Trump’s final financial disclosure report today (via the NY Times’ David Enrich).

The computer is described as the very first Mac Pro produced at the Flex Factory in Austin, Texas. That’s also a lie: that factory has actually been producing Mac Pros since 2013.

Either way, $5,999 would actually make it the least expensive version of the 2020 Mac Pro the company currently sells... with no monitor, no stand for that non-existent monitor, and no $400 wheels to help Trump lug it out of the White House.

