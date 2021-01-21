Samsung Display is mass-producing 90Hz OLED screens for laptops

Samsung Display has announced plans to mass-produce the world’s first 90Hz OLED screens designed for laptops and says that “several global IT companies” are expected to release models with the new panels this year. Manufacturing will begin in March in “very large quantities,” the company says in a statement attributed to CEO Choi Joo-sun.

The panels are 14-inch in size, though Samsung Display hasn’t given details on specs like aspect ratio or resolution; it’s possible that there will be multiple versions available. Samsung does cite the faster response time of its OLED panels, claiming “practically” the same amount of blurring as a 120Hz LCD when displaying fast-moving content. No potential laptop OEM partners were named in the statement.

OLED displays aren’t unheard of in laptops, but they’re not at all commonplace. While quite a few gaming laptops offer them as an option, the tradeoff there is that you’ve had to give up on high refresh rates. And despite Samsung itself launching an OLED-equipped Galaxy Chromebook last year, the 2021 followup uses a cheaper QLED-branded LCD display instead.

Samsung is the world’s biggest vendor of OLED display panels, so the announcement today suggests that OLED laptops are likely to become much more of a common sight this year.