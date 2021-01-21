Fortnite developer turns its attention to animated films with Gilgamesh

Fortnite creator Epic Games is turning its attention to film. Deadline reports that Epic will lend its Unreal Engine tech to animation studio Hook Up, as well as firms DuermeVela and FilmSharks, as an investment in upcoming film Gilgamesh.

Gilgamesh is inspired by the mythological hero of the same name and follows its titular character on a mission to obtain immortality. Argentinian filmmaker Tomás Lipgot is set to direct.

The film is funded by Epic’s MegaGrants initiative, a $100 million pledge that allows developers, educators, filmmakers, and more to use Unreal Engine for their projects. Shows like Westworld and The Mandalorian have already used Unreal for camera effects and digital sets. Gilgamesh will be available in both English and Spanish.