PUBG adds a reputation system ‘to help keep things more civil while you kill each other’

PUBG’s latest update adds a reputation system intended to encourage players to be less toxic toward each other. Though, in a blog about the update, PUBG Corporation acknowledges the inherent irony of a reputation system in a game all about killing.

“Keeping in-game interactions healthy is important to us,” the developers wrote in the blog. “We know passions can run high on the Battlegrounds, but toxic behavior is never justified. To help keep things more civil while you kill each other, we’re introducing a new Reputation System to PUBG.”

The new system gives you a reputation level between zero and five, and your reputation will naturally go up “as long as you are not exhibiting toxic or otherwise disruptive behaviour.” Things that can make your reputation go down include abandoning matches and being reported for verbal abuse. Being banned for violating PUBG’s terms of service can also reduce your reputation level, according to the blog.

The new 10.2 update also adds a new vintage sports car to the game, the Coupe RB, the ability to do random stunts in midair while riding dirt bikes, and more. You can read up on the new reputation system and everything else added to the game in the patch notes.