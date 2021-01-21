Grab an unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL for $300 at B&H Photo

If you are looking for a smartphone with a good camera but don’t want to spend a ton of money, B&H Photo is selling a 64GB unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL for $300. The phone was released in late 2018, but it is still a solid contender for people who prefer Google smartphones and want a camera that offers solid image quality.

The Google Pixel 3 XL includes a 6-inch QHD OLED screen display, a 12.2MP dual-pixel camera on the back, and two 8MP front-facing cameras. While this phone is almost three years old, it does come equipped with the latest Android 11 OS and will also receive Android 12, which will launch sometime this fall.

Google Pixel 3 XL $300

$800

63% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Released in 2018 alongside the Google Pixel 3, the Pixel 3 XL is a solid contender for smartphones that include great cameras at a competitive price. $300 at B&H Photo

The Google Pixel 3 XL was one of the tech giant’s two flagship smartphones released in October 2018, with both phones being praised at the time for their front and rear cameras, larger displays, and clean designs. Google discontinued both phones last March.

For $300, the Pixel 3 XL seems like a great deal that delivers a ton of features and is ideal for people who are unconcerned about not having 5G support. If you’re looking for more information on the Pixel 3 XL, The Verge’s Dieter Bohn gives an in-depth look in his review.